Colder Temperatures, Storm Potential Headline Sunday's Weather

Sunday, March 6th 2022, 10:57 am

By: News 9

Our first full week of March won’t feel anything like the warmth from the final week of February.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams, a mix of rain and snow is developing near the Texas panhandle and will likely move into the state around 11 a.m.

Spotty storms are expected to fall across western parts of the metro around 1 p.m. By 3 or 4 p.m., that rain coverage will cover the rest of central Oklahoma.

An even stronger line of storms could develop for eastern Oklahoma around 10 p.m., but Oklahoma City will not be a factor for those storms.

The low-pressure system will bring afternoon highs in the mid 40s for Oklahoma City and the lower 30s in western Oklahoma.