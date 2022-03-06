Closings
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 5)
Sunday, March 6th 2022, 9:13 am
By:
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. NEwscast (MArch 5)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (March 4, 2022)
News 9
Watch New 9's 6 p.m. newscast now (March 4, 2022).
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
Top Headlines
‘The Batman’ Gives Movie Theaters A New Hope With Big Launch
Associated Press
Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they’re both still decidedly works in progress, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope to both by grossing $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Officials: 7 Dead After Tornadoes Tore Through Central Iowa
News 9
Seven people were killed, including two children, when several tornadoes swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.
Ukraine Official Says Assault Halts Evacuations For 2nd Time
Associated Press
Plans to evacuate civilians from a besieged port city in Ukraine collapsed Sunday for the second time along with an expected Russian cease-fire, Ukrainian officials said as they tried to persuade Russia to agree on terms for safely getting residents out of areas under fire near Ukraine’s capital.
Storm System Will Make Its Way Through Eastern Oklahoma Sunday
News On 6
A system that will likely brings us storms Sunday isn’t here yet, but it’s on the way.
Tulsa Global District's First Festival Wraps Up On Saturday
Chinh Doan
Tulsa Global District'S first-ever public event wrapped up on Saturday. The festival, called "The Square at Nam Hai", showcased the talents and diversity of the community near 21st and Garnett.
Oklahoma State Sinks No. 12 Texas Tech’s Big 12 Title Hopes
Associated Press
Oklahoma State salvaged a special ending from what could have been a throwaway season. Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51 on Saturday, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
