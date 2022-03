Saturday, March 5th 2022, 11:12 pm

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on first-degree manslaughter, with one condition. She would re-appear for a review one year later.

Grace Huff was found guilty last March of fatally shooting 20-year-old Montana Sullivan in the head.

This week, a judge reduced Huff's sentence to two years of house arrest. She will also have to pay restitution to the Sullivan family $6,000 each year over the next eight years.