Sunday, March 6th 2022, 9:05 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a man died of a gunshot wound late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Blackwelder.

Police said the man was shot in the head. A woman was also shot in the back.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody.