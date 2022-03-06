×
Breaking News: 1 Man Dead, Another Person Wounded In NW OKC Homicide
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Saturday, March 5th 2022, 7:08 pm
By:
Justin Rudicel
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tulsa Global District's First Festival Wraps Up On Saturday
Chinh Doan
Tulsa Global District'S first-ever public event wrapped up on Saturday. The festival, called "The Square at Nam Hai", showcased the talents and diversity of the community near 21st and Garnett.
Oklahoma State Sinks No. 12 Texas Tech’s Big 12 Title Hopes
Associated Press
Oklahoma State salvaged a special ending from what could have been a throwaway season. Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51 on Saturday, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
Dozens Of Tulsans Rally To Show Support For Ukraine
Brooke Griffin
The Tulsa community has come together once again to support those in Ukraine fighting for their lives. The Solidarity With Ukraine rally brought around 100 people to John Hope Reconciliation Park on Saturday afternoon. The rally wasn’t one of sadness or defeat, but of hope, empowerment, and positivity.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Vandalizing 8 Businesses Along Route 66
News On 6
Tulsa police arrested a man who they say vandalized eight businesses along Route 66 Friday morning. Police said surveillance video shows 40-year-old Bradford Hart throwing planters, manhole covers and other items through windows.
TPD: Speeding Driver Hits Two Police Vehicles, Officer Shoots At Driver
McKenzie Gladney
Tulsa police are investigating after they said a driver hit two police cars and the officer shot the driver Saturday.
Bixby Students Get Preventative Heart Screenings
Kaitlyn Deggs
Students went to Bixby High School Saturday afternoon for preventative heart screenings. Those who signed up received EKGs and ultrasounds to check heart functioning.
