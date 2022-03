Saturday, March 5th 2022, 3:45 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Gas Prices Raise To Highest Levels Since 2005

Gas prices are rising at a rate not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The national average is now almost $3.84 per gallon.

Meanwhile, inflation is forecasted to be at 8 percent soon.

Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise a key interest rate to help address it.

It will make borrowing more expensive on everything from credit cards to car loans.