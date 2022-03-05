Warm Start To Saturday Will Present Wildfire Danger In Western, Central Oklahoma

Saturday, March 5th 2022, 12:47 pm

Saturday has been so warm thus far that we tied for the lowest temperature on record at 59 degrees.

Clouds are going to give way to sunshine across Oklahoma City as a dry line races eastward.

Behind the dry line, sunny skies and southwesterly winds will gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour with relative humidity totals hovering around 10 percent.

The low humidity, combined with dry and dormant grass, will provide a very high wildfire threat through the afternoon across western and central Oklahoma.

Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s.