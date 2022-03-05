Lawmakers Work To Relieve Childcare Crisis Across Oklahoma

Friday, March 4th 2022, 10:26 pm

State officials said there's a childcare crisis in Oklahoma and they're looking for ways to fix it.

“This is a crisis. It's something that's dying, and we need to revive it. Several years ago, there were 6,000 childcare facilities, or homes, providers across the state. Now we're just over 2,000,” Janell Wheat said.

Wheat said the pandemic has brought several issues - an increase in behavioral challenges, over regulations and staffing shortages statewide.

She said over the past two years she has seen her staff slowly start to dwindle to businesses with which she can't compete.

“We've had our teachers being recruited to public schools because they're losing their staff. We have professional degreed teachers as well in our facility and we can't compete with summers off, state retirement, health benefits or things like that,” she said.

With fewer staff, Wheat says more kids on a waiting list.

Senator Adam Pugh said he's looking into what can be done to support families and businesses with funding through the American Rescue Plan.

“That could be families that maybe stepped away from the workforce. My fear was a lot of those mom or dads didn't come back,” Senator Adam Pugh said.

Pugh and other lawmakers are accepting proposals but the deadline closes at midnight.

You can weigh in on how the funding should be used by clicking the link down below.

https://oklahoma.gov/arpa.html



