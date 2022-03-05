OKC Doctor Backs State Execution Drugs, Federal Trial Stretches To Monday

Friday, March 4th 2022, 7:24 pm

The federal trial over whether Oklahoma executions are cruel and unusual punishment will stretch into Monday.

All week the federal court heard expert testimony from witnesses on both sides, but Friday, the U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot heard from the two men in charge of carrying out executions in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and Chief of Operations Justin Farris took the stand.

They said the state’s recent executions were carried out without incident and according to state law.

Farris told the court about the difficult search to find an alternative execution drug.

More than 20 death row inmates listed pentobarbital as a preferred execution method. That’s the one drug method used in the state of Texas and past federal executions.

Ferris said the state attempted to reach out to ten percent of the state’s pharmacies, seven other states, numerous labs and even the University of Oklahoma looking for help making the drug – all turned the department of corrections down.

The two were asked about what DOC calls a transcription error in the execution of quadruple murderer Gilbert Postelle that led to the wrong drug being listed on a report.

“After all we’ve been through… I imagine that was bordering on inconceivable to you,” Friot said.

“Yes sir,” Director Crow said, “I was not at all happy about that development.”

Farris said he is, “1,000 % positive” the correct drugs were used in the execution.

Late this Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City anesthesiologist Dr. Ervin Yen added his name to a list of expert witnesses supporting the state’s protocol.

Yen was paid by the state to witness three executions. He said the prisoners felt “no pain at all.”

Cross-examination of Yen will continue Monday at 1:15.