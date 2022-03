Friday, March 4th 2022, 5:40 pm

By: News 9

At Least 1 Person Rushed To Hospital In NW OKC

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she walked in front of a school bus Friday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. near Northwest 99th Street and North Western Avenue.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was on scene as a person was taken on a stretcher and loaded into an EMSA ambulance.

Authorities said the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No children on the bus were injured.

This is a developing story.