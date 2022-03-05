Oklahoma Unable To Verify Commercial Licenses Following DPS System Update

Friday, March 4th 2022, 10:18 pm

A system-wide update at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is causing issues with the agency’s ability to verify commercial driver licensees, causing some drivers to be unable to verify their license to employers.

Multiple CDL holders have told News 9 they have been unable to start or resume work because their employer has been unable to verify their license through a federal agency.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which regulates commercial vehicles, posted the following on its drug and alcohol clearinghouse website:

“Due to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Driver License Services’ system modernization, Oklahoma commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) may not be verified in the Clearinghouse at this time.”

Truck Driver Kris Mitchell has had a CDL for more than 20-years and said he has not been able to work for about a month because his employer has not been able to verify his license status.

“It’s just a holding pattern until somebody verifies that I have a CDL, and it doesn’t matter if I pull my CDL out of my pocket and show it to them. It’s not good enough,” Mitchell said.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for OK DPS said the systems update occurred on President’s Day weekend in February.

The agency became aware of the issue earlier this week and is “working around the clock” to fix it.

“If someone is trying to get a new job or has a different employer, they might be running into this right now.

Obviously, we know this affects people’s livelihood,” Stewart said.

Stewart said there is a process by which employers can allow CDL-holding employees to work without immediate FMCSA clearance.

“That basically allows employers to put these people to work without this check until that technical issue is resolved. When that is resolved, the employer is responsible for going in and making that check,” she said. “This shouldn’t be preventing anybody from working.”

﻿For more information from the FMCSA, click here.