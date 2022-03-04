Victim Speaks Out After Rash Of Burglaries Impact Yukon Residents

Friday, March 4th 2022, 5:52 pm

Yukon police were tipped off to people burglarizing cars Monday morning.

Residents began flooding police with burglary reports around 6 a.m. Monday. Police arrested four suspects who officials believe hit about three dozen cars.

"They had broken into my car and my wife's car," burglary victim Ryan Reynolds said.

The two cars in Reynolds’ driveway are among 34 cars Yukon police believe early morning burglars ransacked. Doorbell footage shows three suspects walk through a resident’s driveway.

Police said they were able to track them down after investigators found a fourth person asleep in a car full of stolen items.

"She was in possession of IDs of three other subjects who were not in the vehicle," Yukon Police Department Major Matt Fairchild said.

Police found the three suspects whose names matched those IDs. They arrested all four. One of them was a juvenile.

"It is a large number of cars and all three of these subjects were located in different areas of the neighborhood, so they were all kind of individually working together," Fairchild said.

The alleged thieves took whatever was in eyesight, from purses to money.

"They took my backpack. It had a sketch book in it," Reynolds said. "I guess really the most irritating part was having it left open and having to, like, jump it to get to work. Like, it's just kind of insult to injury. Be a more thoughtful criminal. Close the door."

His work tools and his wife's purse were left behind. In fact, nothing was taken from his wife's car, but Reynolds said things inside were moved around.

Similar to Reynolds' car, officers saw several cars in driveways that had their door wide open. The cars burglarized also all had one thing in common: the doors were unlocked.

"I guess that's on us for leaving it open to a degree, but that's what it's like living in a town like Yukon," Reynolds said.

The suspects are charged with burglary and theft charges.

Police said they know of 34 cars that were rifled through, but not every car had something taken. Fairchild also said some people still may not know they've been a victim of the car burglaries and if something is missing from a car, contact investigators.