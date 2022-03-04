OCPD Says Man Dies At Hospital After Suffering 'Medical Episode'

Friday, March 4th 2022, 1:09 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a man died after he was rushed to a hospital following a "medical episode."

Officers said they were called to a motel around 6 p.m. Thursday on South Rockwell Avenue, just south of Interstate 40. They said a man called 911, claiming that people were after him.

When an officer arrived to meet the man, authorities said he demanded to be taken to jail. According to the officer's judgment, the man appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, so the officer took the man to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

While the man was being booked, police said he suffered a medical episode and was then transported to St. Anthony Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's identity is currently being withheld by authorities as the man's next-of-kin is notified. The state medical examiner will ultimately determine how the man died.