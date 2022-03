Friday, March 4th 2022, 9:56 am

By: News On 6, News 9

A startup that invented a device to keep the notoriously finicky ice cream machines at McDonald's from breaking is suing the fast food giant for nearly $1 billion.

The device allows owners to remotely monitor and troubleshoot issues with the machines.

Kytch said McDonald's ordered its franchises to uninstall the small gadget and falsely claimed it could cause injury.