×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
74°
Feels like 73°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
What Caught My Eye: March 4
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, March 4th 2022, 9:40 am
By:
News 9
What Caught My Eye: March 4
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 4, 2022.
More Like This
What Caught My Eye: March 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 4, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: March 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 4, 2022.
Fashion Friday: Spring Break Must-Haves
News 9
Fashion expert Courtney Fisher joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday to show us some fashion trends ahead of Spring Break.
Fashion Friday: Spring Break Must-Haves
News 9
Fashion expert Courtney Fisher joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday to show us some fashion trends ahead of Spring Break.
35th Annual Backwoods Hunting And Fishing Expo Begins
News 9
Oklahoma's largest and oldest hunting and fishing expo begins Friday.
35th Annual Backwoods Hunting And Fishing Expo Begins
News 9
Oklahoma's largest and oldest hunting and fishing expo begins Friday.
'Rhea Lana's' Holds Children's Consignment Event For Families
News 9
Rhea Lana’s is holding their upscale children’s consignment event that takes place in Edmond every spring and fall.
'Rhea Lana's' Holds Children's Consignment Event For Families
News 9
Rhea Lana’s is holding their upscale children’s consignment event that takes place in Edmond every spring and fall.
View More Stories
More Like This
What Caught My Eye: March 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 4, 2022.
Fashion Friday: Spring Break Must-Haves
News 9
Fashion expert Courtney Fisher joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday to show us some fashion trends ahead of Spring Break.
35th Annual Backwoods Hunting And Fishing Expo Begins
News 9
Oklahoma's largest and oldest hunting and fishing expo begins Friday.
'Rhea Lana's' Holds Children's Consignment Event For Families
News 9
Rhea Lana’s is holding their upscale children’s consignment event that takes place in Edmond every spring and fall.
OBI Offers Incentives For Urgent Need Of Blood Donations
News 9
The Oklahoma Blood Institute desperately needs blood donations and is offering a few free things for those that donate.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'The Batman'
News 9
The newest Batman movie hits theaters this weekend, and this one is taking things a little darker. Our Movie Man Dino Lalli gives us a sneak peek.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Family Of Man Murdered At Tulsa Apartment Complex Desperate For Answers
Reagan Ledbetter
A family is begging for answers after a Tulsa father of three was shot and killed during a robbery. Police say Anthony Washington was killed while walking through the Waterside Apartment complex near 17th and Jackson last month. The killer is still on the run.
Family Of Man Murdered At Tulsa Apartment Complex Desperate For Answers
Reagan Ledbetter
A family is begging for answers after a Tulsa father of three was shot and killed during a robbery. Police say Anthony Washington was killed while walking through the Waterside Apartment complex near 17th and Jackson last month. The killer is still on the run.
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Family Of Man Murdered At Tulsa Apartment Complex Desperate For Answers
Reagan Ledbetter
A family is begging for answers after a Tulsa father of three was shot and killed during a robbery. Police say Anthony Washington was killed while walking through the Waterside Apartment complex near 17th and Jackson last month. The killer is still on the run.
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
Ukrainian Man Flees From Russian Invasion On Moped
Jordan Tidwell
A Ukrainian man who went to school in Oklahoma was able to flee from the Russian invasion by driving 500 miles on his moped with his girlfriend. His friends in Oklahoma are trying to help get him to the states.
Admiral Twin Drive-In Owner Talks About What To Expect For The 2022 Season
News On 6
Blake Smith with the Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa talks to News On 6's Shannon Rousseau about the drive-in's 2022 season.
View More Stories