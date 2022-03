Friday, March 4th 2022, 9:55 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Purdue Pharma Could Pay Billions For Role In Opioid Epidemic

The owners of Purdue Pharma could pay up to $6 billion for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Under the settlement, the company is not protected from future liabilities.

The agreement would still needs approval from a federal bankruptcy judge.

If approved, it will secure more than $1 billion which would be more money than the previous deal.