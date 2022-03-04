Warm And Windy Day Increases Chance For Fire Threat

Friday, March 4th 2022, 7:57 am

A beautiful day on your Friday.

You will notice the wind ramping up today and this will increase the fire threat.

Highs Friday will be in the mid and upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday night will be very mild and may set a new record for the warmest low in Oklahoma City.

South winds will gust up to 35 mph., while lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

We may have some drizzle.

On Saturday, look for highs in the 80s!

A dryline moves through and will really ramp up the fire danger.

Sunday turns much colder with a strong front.

Rain chances go up Sunday evening with a chance for strong to severe storms in the southeast.