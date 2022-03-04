Proposed Bill Would Make Evictions Easier For Landlords

Friday, March 4th 2022, 7:49 am

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.

This proposed bill, HB 3238, is sending a message to tenants telling them to pay their rent on time or there could be immediate consequences.

This bill was written by Republican Representative Tom Gann.

According to new data from Open Justice Oklahoma, more than 60,000 evictions have been filed since March of 2020, the start of the pandemic.

Of those, more than 22,000 evictions have been granted.

This bill would make it so judges couldn't use their own discretion on eviction case rulings.

They would have to focus only on the terms of the contract between the tenant and the landlord.

Finally, the measure states that landlords get immediate possession if rent is unpaid and the landlord files an action for forcible entry or detainer.

The bill barely made it out of the Business and Commerce committee in a 6 to 5 vote.

Next, it will be heard by the entire House.

To read the full proposal, click here.