×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
74°
Feels like 73°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, March 4th 2022, 6:39 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 4, 2022.
More Like This
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Science With Swope: Cold Fronts & Storms
Lacey Swope
On this week's edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope explains why cold fronts lead to storms.
Science With Swope: Cold Fronts & Storms
Lacey Swope
On this week's edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope explains why cold fronts lead to storms.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 3, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 3, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Science With Swope: Cold Fronts & Storms
Lacey Swope
On this week's edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope explains why cold fronts lead to storms.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 4, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 3, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Mar. 2, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 1, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
Ukrainian Man Flees From Russian Invasion On Moped
Jordan Tidwell
A Ukrainian man who went to school in Oklahoma was able to flee from the Russian invasion by driving 500 miles on his moped with his girlfriend. His friends in Oklahoma are trying to help get him to the states.
Ukrainian Man Flees From Russian Invasion On Moped
Jordan Tidwell
A Ukrainian man who went to school in Oklahoma was able to flee from the Russian invasion by driving 500 miles on his moped with his girlfriend. His friends in Oklahoma are trying to help get him to the states.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress
Alex Cameron
Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.
Sapulpa High School Hosts JROTC Air Rifle Championship
Matt Rahn
The Oklahoma Junior Olympics Air Rifle Championship is happening this at Sapulpa High School. Members of Sapulpa High School's Marine Corps JROTC air rifle team are gearing up for what their coach said isn't an easy sport.
Pearl District Businesses Show Resilience After Man Vandalized Storefronts
Amy Slanchik
Several businesses in Tulsa's Pearl District are showing resilience after police said a man smashed several storefront windows overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. A man is in custody, but at last check with police, he has not been arrested for the vandalism.
Ukrainian Man Flees From Russian Invasion On Moped
Jordan Tidwell
A Ukrainian man who went to school in Oklahoma was able to flee from the Russian invasion by driving 500 miles on his moped with his girlfriend. His friends in Oklahoma are trying to help get him to the states.
Admiral Twin Drive-In Owner Talks About What To Expect For The 2022 Season
News On 6
Blake Smith with the Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa talks to News On 6's Shannon Rousseau about the drive-in's 2022 season.
Tulsa Global District Holding Pop-Up Festival At Nam Hai Market
Kristen Weaver
A big event being held in Tulsa will highlight cultural dancers and musicians. It also gives people in the area a chance to support local business.
View More Stories