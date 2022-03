Friday, March 4th 2022, 6:29 am

By: News 9

OBI Offers Incentives For Urgent Need Of Blood Donations

The Oklahoma Blood Institute desperately needs blood donations and is offering a few free things for those that donate.

If you give Friday, you'll get two free tickets to a Thunder Game.

You can also get free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Finally, they're offering a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.

