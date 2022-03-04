Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast

Oklahoma Could Soon Have A Tribal Representative In Congress

Based of the 2020 Census, Oklahoma’s representation in the United States House of Representatives is supposed to remain unchanged at five. However, there’s a chance the state could soon have an additional representative, based on an agreement more than 180 years old. In the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which removed the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral home in Georgia, the United States made several promises to the tribe, including representation in Congress.