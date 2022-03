Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 11:03 pm

By: News 9

A child neglect charge is filed against a man who police said was living in a house of filth.

Police said Andrew Hutchison called 911 in December for help with his wife.

When officers arrived to the northwest Oklahoma City home, they found a child who was naked and hungry.

A woman was also charged.

