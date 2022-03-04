Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 11:01 pm

Flood Forces Residents From Yukon Senior Living Center Out Of Their Homes

A resident at a senior apartment complex said he needs some of the Oklahoma Standard to come his way after losing most of his possessions in a flood.

Around 60 residents were evacuated from the Residence at Yukon Hills when the building flooded. They said they haven't been back since.

Residents were told by the complex’s managers told them they may not be able to come back for months.

Rockey Holt said he's currently staying in a free hotel room, but after Saturday, he has no idea where he is going to live.

“These units were nice,” Holt said. “I loved living here, and I'm sorry, it tears me up. I've lived here since it was brand new.”

Holt said it has been about a week since he's been home following the flooding. A lot of his belongings are water damaged, and he doesn't have renter's insurance.

“A lift chair that I depend on because I’m handicap, at this point, was not working the last time I checked,” Holt said.

Residents said they were told their stuff must be out by March 21.

“On behalf of Seldin, LLC and Overland Property Group, LLC, we express our sincerest thoughts to our wonderful residents of Residence at Yukon Hills during this challenging time. We have been working diligently with the regulatory agencies, insurance company, management, and ownership to determine next steps and begin the process of restoring the property.

As with any substantial impact situation, there have been significant communication and coordination efforts happening behind the scenes to establish a project plan. We met today with all residents to share the status, this is a fluid situation, and we will continue to provide periodic updates to each resident on the progress and timeline throughout the repair and reconstruction process.

Our goal is to complete repairs in as condensed time as possible while also maintaining the high standards our firms require. We will be collaborating with insurance, construction, and supply partners to complete each stage. Upon completion of all work, each resident will have the opportunity to return to their home and it is our hope all will choose to remain residents of Residence at Yukon Hills. Our residents are vital to our community, and we look forward to having them back in their homes.”

Holt said the only person he has to help him right now is his friend Don Prince.

“It's devastating, but I just feel like the management company could do more,” Prince said. “They took care of them for a week and put them in a hotel, but there on their own after that.”

Prince has set up a GoFundMe to help Holt and other residents.

You can find the link to it by clicking here.