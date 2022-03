Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 10:27 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a woman accidentally shot her husband in the stomach Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Indiana Avenue, just south of Northwest 10th Street.

Authorities said the woman pulled the trigger and later told 911 that she thought her husband was an intruder.

The husband has been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.