Deadly Police Shooting Is Chance For OCPD To Put New Policing Recommendations Into Practice

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 8:31 pm

A deadly police shooting happened just one day after city councilmembers accepted new recommendations to improve department relations with the community.

Now, the police department has a chance to put them into practice.

"Accountability for government and accountability police. We want our officers to go home safe at night and we want our residents to be safe at night," Oklahoma City Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper said.

Of the nearly 40 recommendations offered by a consulting company, several deal with how the department can better handle police shooting investigations. Two of those deal with when and how the officers involved should be interviewed. The seventh recommendations suggests OCPD not allow officers involved to re-watch body camera video prior to the interview.

"OCPD should prohibit officers from reviewing video evidence before providing an interview in critical events, such as officer involved shootings. This change needs to be balanced with an understanding that what any officer perceived will not match up perfectly with the video,” the recommendation states.

"The thought from the report was the officer will repeat what they see on video as opposed to what they actually experienced," OKC city manager Craig Freeman said. “They're telling you what they perceived in that moment to make sure you understand the decision making they went through."

"Their very framing, the composition itself where we choose to point the camera, can actually dictate our understanding of what the nature of reality is," Cooper said.

Right now, the Fraternal Order of Police contract requires OCPD to wait 48 hours do the interview as well, but recommendations suggest doing them as soon as possible given the officer's mental and physical state.

"OCPD should eliminate the waiting period for interviewing officers who have been involved in an officer involved shooting or critical incident. Ideally, officers would be interviewed before end of shift in most circumstances, but consideration should be made for health and well-being of the officer,” the recommendation reads.

More than 60% of residents surveyed by the consulting group agree. If OCPD puts that information to use, Cooper said it can help create the first ripples of healing.

"When someone in their neighborhood find themselves on the other end of a bullet, that starts creating neighborhood trauma, community trauma, generational trauma,” Cooper said. "They'll feel everything that happens with grief. I don't want those in our officers' heads, and I also don't want those in the minds of our residents in our neighborhoods."

Another recommendation suggests OCPD permanently diversify the Force Review Board with non-police officers.

"The Department should formalize and strengthen its Force Review Board to holistically review uses of force for lessons learned, including policy, training, supervision, and equipment, and de-escalation,” the recommendation reads.