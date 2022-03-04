State Expert Testifies Execution Drugs Are ‘Safe And Effective’

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 8:32 pm

Attorneys for the state worked to defended Oklahoma’s execution protocol in federal court Thursday.

It was the fourth day of the trial against the three-drug cocktail filed by more than two dozen death row inmates.

After nearly eight hours on the stand over two days, Sacramento anesthesiologist Dr. Joseph Antongnini stepped down Thursday afternoon. He testified the controversial first drug of the state’s protocol, Midazolam, is safe and effective at placing prisoners under general anesthesia.

The doctor was paid by the state to witness the execution of double murder Donald Grant earlier this year.

“To a degree of medical certainty, (Grant) did not experience any pain or suffering,” Dr. Antongnini said to the court.

If that wording sounds familiar, just Wednesday, an expert for the other side said “with virtual medical certainly” the prisoner did “experience extreme pain and suffering.”

From the definition of consciousness to whether the drug can even make someone unconscious, each side presented study after study contradicting one another Thursday.

During cross examination, an attorney for the prisoners gruelingly took Dr. Antongnini line-by-line through his report, pushing back at nearly every period.

Ultimately, it will be up to U.S. District Judge Steven Friot to decide which side has science on their side. The judge has asked more than 80 questions over the past four days.

Top Department of Corrections officials are expected to testify Friday, including director Scott Crow and chief of operations Justin Ferris.