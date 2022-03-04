‘It Hasn’t Really Sunk In’: Downtown OKC Chef Nominated For Prestigious Cooking Award

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 8:32 pm

Chef Andrew Black opened his restaurant Grey Sweater in downtown Oklahoma City about three years ago, but his love for cooking started long before that.

“Most people would think I started cooking Jamaican food. Well, not so,” Black said. “I started cooking Indian food.”

That mix of cultures would take the chef all over the world for his culinary skills.

“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to work all over. Paris, the Ritz there. Just all over,” Black said. “(I’ve) just been grateful, but now I’m in Oklahoma and this is home for me.”

When he arrived in Oklahoma, Black had no intentions to stay for very long.

“I told myself I’d only stay a year, and here I am 15 years,” Black said. “I went on to open Vast, Flynt, and now we just have our own concept here because it was just time to do it.”

Grey Sweater has become a major attraction in the Deep Deuce area.

“It’s always going to change. It’s always going to move to a different level, how we’re cooking now,” Black said. “I guarantee we won’t be cooking the same way next year and in a few months.”

The name Grey Sweater represents “Grey,” a mindset, long-lasting, sleek, and refined. It sits between the extremes of black and white and has no allegiance. “Sweater” represents warmth.

Black and his company also own and operate Black Walnut, a bar next door to Grey Sweater.

He now been nominated for the James Beard Award, one the biggest recognitions a chef can receive.

“It’s such a great honor and as some people say it’s like the Oscar of cooking,” Black said.

Black is the only Oklahoma chef on this year’s list.

“You know, if you look at the alignment of the James Beard, it’s not just about your cooking,” Black said. “It’s how you help your communities. It’s what you’ve done for others. It’s your core belief and other things. And to be honest, it hasn’t really sunk in for me just yet.”

Black admits the road hasn’t always been easy.

“The guest ran past me and said, ‘Chef Black, if you think this is going to work in Oklahoma, good luck to you,” Black said.

From a small village in Jamaica, Black has become one of the top chefs in the world.

“Don’t be regular,” Black said. “You know, if you want to be regular, then hang out with regular folks. If you want to be great, put your head down and work and continue believing in the dream.”

Black is excited about the James Beard Award. Without the support of the Oklahoma City community, he said it never would have happened.