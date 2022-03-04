Lawmakers Call Last-Minute Bill To Ban Transgender Girls From Sports ‘Harmful’

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 6:16 pm

A controversial house bill banning transgender girls from competing in sports returns to the Oklahoma legislature after the Senate declined to hear it last session.

Similar legislation made headlines after its filing last year. Some lawmakers said these types of legislation with anti-transgender rhetoric can increase the risk of self-harm among kids.

“It’s not just a hypothetical risk anymore,” state Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman) said. “We know what the risk is. We’ve seen what’s happened in other states.”

House Bill 4245, filed by Elgin Representative Toni Hasenbeck, is not much different from legislation heard last year. Similar legislation also ran in Texas in 2021.

“Calls to The Trevor Project for youth who are seeking help, because of this harmful legislation that we’re putting forth, increased by 150%,” state Rep. Mauree Turner (D-Tulsa) said.

The Trevor Project is a 24-hour lifeline for 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

State representative Hasenbeck said she wants to support women in sports.

“There is no place in this world where I am not going to protect and provide an adequate place for women to have their place in this world,” state Rep. Hasenbeck said.

Virgin noted current OSSAA policies in place that address transgender girls playing sports.

“There is a policy in place. OSSAA has a policy in place. There have been no complaints filed under that policy,” Virgin said.

The measure passed 6-2.

Lawmakers also expressed concern about the last-minute filing of this bill.

The head of the rules committee waived the rules in order for this bill to be added to the agenda last minute.

The filing deadline is 4:30 p.m., the day before a committee meeting. The bill was filed at 9 p.m.

Rep. Virgin said the last-minute procedure change denied people who would be impacted by the bill their right to advocate.

“This is an attack on what the author of the bill described as a marginalized community. This is an attack on children,” Virgin said. “They will be harmed by this.”

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.