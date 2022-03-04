Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 10:30 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma's Pardon And Parole Board Loses Second Member Of 2022

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board will have a spot to fill before its monthly meeting next week.

Kelly Doyle announced her resignation Thursday evening. The news was first reported by The Oklahoman and also confirmed by Oklahoma's Own Storme Jones.

News 9/News On 6 obtained Doyle's resignation letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"After three years, I firmly believe in the importance of having a member with social work and/or mental health experience on the board," Doyle's resignation letter read, in part. "This knowledge is critical in aiding the board as they strive to identify rehabilitation and protect public safety. While I am likely not the first social worker to sit on the board, it is my sincere hope that I am far from the last."

Doyle's resignation comes weeks after the board's chair, Adam Luck, announced his decision to step away from the board back in January.

Gov. Stitt announced Dr. Edward Konieczny as Luck's replacement Jan. 14.

