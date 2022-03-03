Norman Community Meeting Planned For OTA Projects In Cleveland, McClain Counties

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 3:50 pm

Norman city officials and representatives from the Oklahoma Turnpike Association plan to attend a community meeting Thursday night to discuss the impact of highway construction projects.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Crosspointe Church at 2601 24th Ave SE in Norman.

Councilman Rarchar Tortorello said doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

At issue are multiple highway construction projects called ACCESS Oklahoma. Click here for more information on the projects from the OTA website.

OTA spokesperson James Poling said there will be OTA representatives present at the meeting to discuss the projects with homeowners.

Poling said anyone seeking more information on the projects or their potential impacts can email info@AccessOklahoma.com or call 1-844-56-ACCES(S).

News 9’s Barry Mangold will have more on the meeting coming up on News 9 at 10 p.m.