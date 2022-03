Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 11:47 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews are responding to a car that ran into a house in the 2000 block of southwest 44th in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, two college-aged men were in the car.

Fire crews said they were able to get out of the car on their own and did not sustain injuries.

At this time, it is unclear how the car left the roadway and crashed into the residence.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.