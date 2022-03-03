Light Winds And Warm Temperatures Ahead Of Weekend Rain Chances

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 9:53 am

Highs Thursday will be in the 70s and 80s with sunny skies and light winds.

For Thursday night, look for lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid and upper 70s with strong, south winds.

On Saturday, look for a slight chance for showers in the morning with isolated storm chances in the evening.

Storm threat is limited to eastern Oklahoma.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower and even mid-80s.

A dryline will march across the state and will lead to extreme fire danger.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday.

Wind chills will be in the 30s Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rain and storm chances Sunday afternoon and evening.