Firefighters Battle House Fire In SW OKC

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 8:40 am

By: News 9

Firefighters battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Crews were on the scene near Southwest 30th and Western.

The fire occurred at a two-story residence and the flames didn't spread past the front living section of the home.

According to firefighters on the scene, only a dog was in the home and was not injured in the fire.

Fire crews said the homeowner left a candle in the area of the house where the fire started and it was likely the cause of the fire, but that is not fully confirmed at this time.

The damages of the fire were estimated to be around $11,000, according to firefighters.

