Union City Police Department Loses Second Officer To COVID-19

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 8:56 pm

A small community is mourning the loss of another one of their officers.

The Union City Police Department lost their chief of police and one of their lieutenants within a month of each other.

Community members told News 9 now more than ever they are leaning on one another for support.

“Officer Stevens, the Chief of Police, was also well respected in the community. We lost two influential people in our town, and it was a heavy hit. We were just getting over losing officer Stevens and officer Owens passed away Tuesday,” said Dale Clayton, the Pastor at First Baptist Church in Union City.

The Union City Police Chief Richard Stephens lost his battle with COVID-19 in February. Just one month later Lt. Brandon Owens passed away from the same virus.

“He was very personable and friendly. It was funny people would tell me even when he would pull them over for something he was very courteous and polite,” said Clayton, who was also a close friend of Owens.

Clayton said Lt. Owens spoke to his congregation when the pandemic first hit. He remembers him as a man of faith who loved to help others.

“Officer Owens was well respected and liked by a lot of the students here and the community,” he said.

Community members came together to rally around his family.

“We had people from the community come in and open an account to support Lt.. Owens. You can come to any BancFirst to make a deposit, any BancFirst in the state of the Oklahoma, to help the family during this tragedy,” said Gary Chester who works at the BancFirst in Union City.

He said several Oklahomans have already contributed to the Lt. Owens fund.

“We’re a small community and when something happens that is what the community does, they support the family,” said Chester.

Lt. Owens was a United States Army Veteran before working with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and Union City PD. There is no word yet on funeral or memorial plans.



