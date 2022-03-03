Witnesses React To Shooting That Injured OCPD Officer

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 8:56 pm

Neighbors react to their neighborhood turned crime scene following an officer involved shooting.

“I heard shots and I ran back in with the kids,” said witness Matthew Bonifer.

“Massive police presence, there was a lot of cars coming,” said neighbor Ivan Martinez.

“He was like, this is insane,” said another neighbor.

Matthew Bonifer was visiting his mother in law.

“How many shots did you hear? Probably about four or five,” said Bonifer.

He shuttled his kids back inside then peaked out to see an officer in distress.

“Looked down the block and saw the cop falling down, looked like he got shot in his right leg,” said Bonifer.

Another woman who did not want to be identified said the shooting unfolded in front of her neighbor.

“He said he was pulling the guy over, he was going to put him in handcuffs and the guy shot him in the knee, and the cop shot the dude in the chest,” said the woman.

“They're here to do their job at the end of the day, no matter what goes on. Hopefully, I pray to God for his family that he's fine,” said Bonifer.

Police said the officer who was hit is already out of the hospital.



