OKC Metro Women Shelter Makes Room For 4-Legged Friends

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 6:16 pm

A program that helps Oklahomans who flee domestic violence and their four-legged friends caught in the middle gets a permanent structure.

Those involved said the first-of-its-kind program fills a major need.

A woman in front of an emergency shelter with nothing but a few grocery bags of clothes and a dog is a scene advocates see regularly. Often, domestic and animal abuse often go hand-in-hand.

"We really took a leap of faith and contacted the humane society and said, ‘I don't know exactly what this looks like but there is a need,’” Palomar Family Justice Center CEO, Kim Garrett said.

When the emergency family center opened its doors five years ago, Garrett said women who sought safety would try to get everyone out of the home.

"A survivor would choose to go back, not because they wanted to, but because they love their pet and they didn't want them to get hurt, or tortured or killed,” Garrett said.

"Sixty-five percent of domestic violence actually delay leaving their abuser out of fear for what will happen to their pets," Oklahoma Humane Society director of development Rachel Findley said.

Oklahoma City’s YWCA plans to create a safe space for women and pets.

"I've had clients who've reported the dog literally laid out on top of them, so the abuser then threw the dog off of them,” YWCA chief officer of domestic violence victim services Angela Beatty said.

The Humane Society's Animal Advocate program began in 2018. Since then, they've helped Palomar foster more than 200 pets and over 2,000 with other services. The program said any pet will be accepted.

The Purina Animal Care Center will be a permanent six shelter space in an undisclosed area. Pets will stay for up to three days until a foster can be found.

"Reunification is always the goal,” Findley said. “As soon as they’re back on their feet and in a good place, they're reunited with their pet.”

Fosters also can keep families updated on their pets through pictures. Advocates have also arranged to meet at a park, so families can see their pets in person.

Both Palomar and YWCA can use donations to help make pets comfortable while they wait for a foster family. Some donated items included leashes, beds, toys and kitty litter.

If you’d like to find out how to foster these pets, click here.