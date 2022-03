Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 10:30 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police responded to a domestic disturbance call just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of S Kate Ave.

Police confirm that while responding, one officer was shot. The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The suspect in the shooting is in custody. The suspect was shot by the responding officer. They died of their injuries.

This is a developing story.