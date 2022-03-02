Anesthesiologist Takes Stand As State Execution Trial Continues

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 5:13 pm

A witness called on behalf of Oklahoma’s death row inmates said the most recent inmates executed in Oklahoma experienced “severe pain and suffering.”

Dr. Gail Van Norman is a specialist in anesthesiology and works at the University of Washington.

She took a look at materials and accounts from the four most recent executions.

She also witnessed Biggler Stouffer’s execution.

She pointed out moments where she thought there was “conscious movement”.

Dr. Van Norman testified that the inmates were feeling suffocation and paralysis from the second drug.

The state tried to poke holes in her statements and also questioned her on relying on some media accounts.

The plaintiffs have now tested their case, and the state has started calling their witnesses.

It can be expected that their experts will share very different opinions about the state’s protocol.

The first witness has already said that he believes midazolam can be used induce general anesthesia.

A large amount of medical studies have been discussed and Judge Stephen Friot has been asking questions.

The judge will ultimately make the decision in this case