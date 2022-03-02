Norman City Councilmembers Voice Concerns Over Proposed Turnpike Expansion

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 5:37 pm

The Norman City Council echoed residents' unhappiness with the state's plan to expand the Kickapoo Turnpike through their neighborhoods.

The councilors said the expansion will not only destroy homes that have been there for years but also impact Lake Thunderbird.

Lake Thunderbird is the city's primary water supply.

State officials said the extension will give drivers better access to the southeast metro.

Residents can make their voices heard about the turnpike extension Thursday night.

Representatives from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will answer questions at the Ward 5 town hall meeting. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at CrossPointe Church in Norman.



