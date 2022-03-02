News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 2)

Scientists Discuss Impressions About Artifacts Found During Oaklawn Cemetery Excavation

Leading experts on the 1921 Mass Graves Investigation met virtually with reporters on March 2, after news outlets were not allowed to ask questions at Tuesday night's Public Oversight Committee meeting regarding the final report being released to the public. One thing that raised concerns with the Public Oversight Committee during the meeting Tuesday was the fact that not all individuals discovered last summer were removed from the ground to be studied.