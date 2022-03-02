UN: Africa, Already Suffering From Warming, Will See Worse

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 3:23 pm

By: Associated Press

Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet’s greenhouse gas emissions but has suffered some of the world’s heaviest impacts of climate change.

Yet from its coral reefs to its highest peaks, the reverberations of human-caused global warming will only get worse, according to a new United Nations report.

It said Saharan flooding, heat and drought will increase, Africa’s rich array of wildlife and plants will decline and glaciers on its highest mountains will disappear in decades.

The continent is already grappling with high poverty levels and food insecurity.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned Monday that fishermen, farmers and others will feel the pain of future climate change on their lives and livelihoods.