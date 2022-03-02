Sassy Mama: Aguachile Shrimp Salad And Mexican Coffee
Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 5:08 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama tells News 9 how to make Aguachile shrimp salad and Mexican Coffee.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound precooked shrimp
- Fresh Cucumber, chopped
- Serrano Chile sauce (see below)
- Lemon or lime juice
- Red onion, sliced thin
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
- Radish, shredded
- Salt
- Pepper
Serrano Sauce
- 1 pound Serrano peppers (remove seeds and ribs)
- 2 large cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 tablespoon salt
- ¼ cup white vinegar, to taste
- ¼ cup water
- Juice of 1 lime
Directions:
- Combine all of the ingredients in a blender.
- Store in a mason jar or airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.
- To make the salad combine all of the vegetables with the shrimp.
- Drizzle with Serrano sauce.
- Enjoy!
Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.