Sassy Mama: Aguachile Shrimp Salad And Mexican Coffee


Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 5:08 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama tells News 9 how to make Aguachile shrimp salad and Mexican Coffee.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 pound precooked shrimp
  2. Fresh Cucumber, chopped
  3. Serrano Chile sauce (see below)
  4. Lemon or lime juice
  5. Red onion, sliced thin
  6. Fresh cilantro, chopped
  7. Radish, shredded
  8. Salt 
  9. Pepper

Serrano Sauce

  1. 1 pound Serrano peppers (remove seeds and ribs)
  2. 2 large cloves garlic, peeled
  3. 1 tablespoon salt
  4. ¼ cup white vinegar, to taste
  5. ¼ cup water
  6. Juice of 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Combine all of the ingredients in a blender.
  2. Store in a mason jar or airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.
  3. To make the salad combine all of the vegetables with the shrimp.
  4. Drizzle with Serrano sauce.
  5. Enjoy!

Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.