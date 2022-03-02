Union City Police Department Loses Second Officer To COVID-19

The Union City Police Department said another one of its officers died this week due to COVID-19 complications.
The department announced the passing of Lt. Brandon Owens in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Union City police said Owens spent multiple stints overseas as a member of the U.S. Army before he retired from armed services.
Back in January, Owens and police chief Richard Stephens were both battling COVID-19 in intensive care.
Related: Union City Police Lieutenant & Chief Hospitalized In ICU With COVID-19
Stephens died of COVID-19 complications and pneumonia last month.
Related: Members Of Law Enforcement Reflect On Union City Police Chief Richard Stephens' Life
News 9's Feliz Romero will have more on this story tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m.