Union City Police Department Loses Second Officer To COVID-19

The Union City Police Department said another one of its officers died this week due to COVID-19 complications.

The department announced the passing of Lt. Brandon Owens in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Union City police said Owens spent multiple stints overseas as a member of the U.S. Army before he retired from armed services.

Back in January, Owens and police chief Richard Stephens were both battling COVID-19 in intensive care.

Stephens died of COVID-19 complications and pneumonia last month.

