Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 12:41 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma native and country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming back to the state next week, but it won't be for the public.

Brooks will be doing a Q&A session with Oklahoma State students next Friday as a part of a mentorship series called "Industry Insights."

There will be three sessions total. Each session will focus on key points of being an artist and how to succeed.

Brooks graduated from OSU in 1984.