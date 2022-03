Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9

Inflation is driving up the price for childcare, but a recent survey finds its also costing women their jobs.

Typical child care takes up 31% of the average income for women.

For some, it makes more sense to not work.

The labor force now has 1,000,000 fewer women since when the pandemic began.

Experts say child care is becoming a luxury, is something only a few can afford and is hard to find.