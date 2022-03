Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 9:10 am

By: News 9

Proposed Bill Would Allow Kids With Contagious Diseases To Attend Schools

Proposed legislation going before a committee Wednesday would allow children with contagious diseases to attend any school, regardless of which contagious disease.

There would be no exceptions except for children with head lice.

Republican Kevin West authored House Bill 3159 and if it makes it through the legislature, the bill would go into effect on Nov. 1st.