News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 8:59 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Mar. 2)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Mar. 2)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Mar. 2)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Mar. 2)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch New 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 2, 2022).
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch New 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 2, 2022).
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 2, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 2, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Mar. 2)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch New 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 2, 2022).
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 2)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 2, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 2)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 1)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 1)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (March 1)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (March 1)
Top Headlines
Voucher Bill Passes With Amendments, Other Key Education Legislation Advances to Floor
Augusta McDonnell
Several bills at the Capitol Wednesday are looking to make it out of their final week of committee before being eligible to be heard on the floor of their chamber of origin.
Voucher Bill Passes With Amendments, Other Key Education Legislation Advances to Floor
Augusta McDonnell
Several bills at the Capitol Wednesday are looking to make it out of their final week of committee before being eligible to be heard on the floor of their chamber of origin.
Attorneys For Death Row Inmates Rest Protocol Case
Storme Jones
Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmates have rested their case against the state’s execution protocol.
Attorneys For Death Row Inmates Rest Protocol Case
Storme Jones
Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmates have rested their case against the state’s execution protocol.
Scientists Discuss Impressions About Artifacts Found During Oaklawn Cemetery Excavation
Amy Slanchik
Leading experts on the 1921 Mass Graves Investigation met virtually with reporters on March 2, after news outlets were not allowed to ask questions at Tuesday night's Public Oversight Committee meeting regarding the final report being released to the public. One thing that raised concerns with the Public Oversight Committee during the meeting Tuesday was the fact that not all individuals discovered last summer were removed from the ground to be studied.
Scientists Discuss Impressions About Artifacts Found During Oaklawn Cemetery Excavation
Amy Slanchik
Leading experts on the 1921 Mass Graves Investigation met virtually with reporters on March 2, after news outlets were not allowed to ask questions at Tuesday night's Public Oversight Committee meeting regarding the final report being released to the public. One thing that raised concerns with the Public Oversight Committee during the meeting Tuesday was the fact that not all individuals discovered last summer were removed from the ground to be studied.
Oklahoma Delegates Praise Biden's Support For Ukraine, Part Ways On Domestic Policy
Alex Cameron
Reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from the Oklahoma congressional delegation varies from member to member, but generally features praise for the speech’s strong support of Ukraine and condemnation of Vladimir Putin, but harsh criticism for the president’s depiction of his domestic policies and the impact they’ve had on the nation.
Oklahoma Delegates Praise Biden's Support For Ukraine, Part Ways On Domestic Policy
Alex Cameron
Reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from the Oklahoma congressional delegation varies from member to member, but generally features praise for the speech’s strong support of Ukraine and condemnation of Vladimir Putin, but harsh criticism for the president’s depiction of his domestic policies and the impact they’ve had on the nation.
Voucher Bill Passes With Amendments, Other Key Education Legislation Advances to Floor
Augusta McDonnell
Several bills at the Capitol Wednesday are looking to make it out of their final week of committee before being eligible to be heard on the floor of their chamber of origin.
Attorneys For Death Row Inmates Rest Protocol Case
Storme Jones
Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmates have rested their case against the state’s execution protocol.
Scientists Discuss Impressions About Artifacts Found During Oaklawn Cemetery Excavation
Amy Slanchik
Leading experts on the 1921 Mass Graves Investigation met virtually with reporters on March 2, after news outlets were not allowed to ask questions at Tuesday night's Public Oversight Committee meeting regarding the final report being released to the public. One thing that raised concerns with the Public Oversight Committee during the meeting Tuesday was the fact that not all individuals discovered last summer were removed from the ground to be studied.
Oklahoma Delegates Praise Biden's Support For Ukraine, Part Ways On Domestic Policy
Alex Cameron
Reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from the Oklahoma congressional delegation varies from member to member, but generally features praise for the speech’s strong support of Ukraine and condemnation of Vladimir Putin, but harsh criticism for the president’s depiction of his domestic policies and the impact they’ve had on the nation.
Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Less Effective In Kids 5 To 11-Years-Old
Jonathan Cooper
As more children across the country get a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time, a new study is looking at its effectiveness. The New York State Department of Health released findings from a study in December and January, which looked at newly vaccinated kids between the ages of 5 and 17.
Phase 2 Of Affordable Housing Project Opens In Tulsa
Matt Rahn
The second phase of a $170 million affordable housing project is now open in Tulsa. Housing Authority leaders say it's unlike traditional public housing you'll find anywhere in the city. The River West apartments are a mixed-income community that replaces what used to be public housing in west Tulsa.
View More Stories