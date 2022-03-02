Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Continue Warming Trend

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 6:15 am

Highs Wednesday will be back in the 70s and 80s with sunny skies and light winds.

On Wednesday night, look for lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Thursday looks beautiful as well with 70s and 80s returning.

Winds do ramp up Friday and Saturday, which will increase the fire danger.

Rain and storm chances will also go up over the weekend.

There will be a slight chance early Saturday, and then widespread rain and storms on Sunday.

Severe threat Sunday is mainly in far southern Oklahoma with up to quarter-size hail, and 60 mph winds.