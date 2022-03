Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News 9

Tuesday's Amazing Oklahomans run an orphanage in Ukraine and now they're helping refugees.

Pam and Jim King run House of Joy, created to give kids something close to a normal childhood.

The Kings say they're doing their best to protect the kids from the war in their country.

Jim says the kids are well taken care of so now the focus is on Humanitarian aid.