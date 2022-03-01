×
Special Feature: Interactive Timeline of Sen. Jim Inhofe's Career
×
Special Feature: Science Of The Vaccine (2022 Update)
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
54°
Feels like 46°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 5:36 pm
By:
David Payne
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your afternoon forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your afternoon forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Jed' Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 1, 2022.
Jed' Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 1, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your afternoon forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for Mar. 1, 2022.
Jed' Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 1, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 1, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Trial Begins In Tulsa County For Man Charged With Double Homicide
Reagan Ledbetter
The trial began for a Tulsa man charged with killing his ex girlfriend and her 16-year-old niece. Howard Peeples was charged with two counts of first degree murder in the fall of 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live at the Tulsa County courthouse with more on the case.
Trial Begins In Tulsa County For Man Charged With Double Homicide
Reagan Ledbetter
The trial began for a Tulsa man charged with killing his ex girlfriend and her 16-year-old niece. Howard Peeples was charged with two counts of first degree murder in the fall of 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live at the Tulsa County courthouse with more on the case.
AP Sources: Biden To Close US Airspace To Russian Planes
Associated Press
President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union address that the United States will close it's airspace to Russian planes due to the war in Ukraine.
AP Sources: Biden To Close US Airspace To Russian Planes
Associated Press
President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union address that the United States will close it's airspace to Russian planes due to the war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 Infections Declining In Tulsa County
Jonathan Cooper
It will be two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Oklahoma on March 6. That case was a Tulsa County man who had recently traveled to Italy. Since then, more than one million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Infections Declining In Tulsa County
Jonathan Cooper
It will be two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Oklahoma on March 6. That case was a Tulsa County man who had recently traveled to Italy. Since then, more than one million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulsa Zoo Brings Back Its Tortoise Race
News On 6
A tradition is back at the Tulsa zoo, after being canceled the past two years. The zoo held its tortoise race on March 1.
Tulsa Zoo Brings Back Its Tortoise Race
News On 6
A tradition is back at the Tulsa zoo, after being canceled the past two years. The zoo held its tortoise race on March 1.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Trial Begins In Tulsa County For Man Charged With Double Homicide
Reagan Ledbetter
The trial began for a Tulsa man charged with killing his ex girlfriend and her 16-year-old niece. Howard Peeples was charged with two counts of first degree murder in the fall of 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live at the Tulsa County courthouse with more on the case.
AP Sources: Biden To Close US Airspace To Russian Planes
Associated Press
President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union address that the United States will close it's airspace to Russian planes due to the war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 Infections Declining In Tulsa County
Jonathan Cooper
It will be two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Oklahoma on March 6. That case was a Tulsa County man who had recently traveled to Italy. Since then, more than one million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulsa Zoo Brings Back Its Tortoise Race
News On 6
A tradition is back at the Tulsa zoo, after being canceled the past two years. The zoo held its tortoise race on March 1.
Experts Testify To Fluid In Death Row Inmates' Lungs In Protocol Trial
Storme Jones
An autopsy expert said the lungs of at least two Oklahoma death row inmates filled with fluid before they were executed by the state.
New Trail System Under Construction At Bales Park In Tulsa
Jordan Tidwell
A new trail system will soon open at Bales Park in southwest Tulsa. The city said the construction of the new trails is a way to give people in the area more to do.
View More Stories